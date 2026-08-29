Who is Pamalla Rodriguez? Famous Dex's ex-girlfriend speaks out after his arrest for domestic battery; GoFundMe launched

New information has emerged regarding the alleged violent assault by Famous Dex on his reality star ex-girlfriend, which is truly alarming. According to a police report, the rapper reportedly choked her and struck her in the eye while under the influence of drugs. Pamalla Rodriguez launched a GoFundMe campaign for medical and legal expenses after allegedly being assaulted by rapper Famous Dex. (Instagram)

The report, which was acquired by TMZ, details the extent of the violence that Dex is accused of inflicting on Pam Rodriguez, who is from Burbank, during a two-day span in August, extending from Burbank to Las Vegas. Although Rodriguez's name is redacted in the report, TMZ sources within law enforcement confirmed her identity as the victim.

Where did the incident take place? Authorities report that the initial incident took place on August 21 at the Burbank Hotel in Burbank, California, where Dex was purportedly "crashing out" after consuming alcohol and various drugs. It is alleged that Dex then struck Rodriguez, resulting in a black eye for her.

According to police, the couple, who had been in a romantic relationship for three weeks, subsequently traveled from Burbank to Las Vegas, where they reserved a room at the California Hotel and Casino.

On the following night, Dex reportedly threw a phone at Rodriguez, striking her left elbow. He is also accused of scratching her neck and choking her. However, she did not lose consciousness.

Also Read: Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako divorce: Major update on West Virginia influencers' social media content

Police said Rodriguez managed to seize Dex's phone and call her twin sister, who assisted her in reaching hotel security.

Rodriguez was then transported to the emergency department at a local hospital, where she allegedly informed an officer that Dex had urged her to lie, stating that she sustained while getting jumped, in order to keep him out of incarceration.

Pamalla Rodriguez speaks out after Dex's arrest Pamalla Rodriguez publicly addressed the situation following the arrest of Dex.

She shared images of her injuries and initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist with increasing medical expenses and lost income.

Rodriguez, who is recognized with her sister Montanna as the Rodriguez Twinz, detailed in an Instagram post that she is experiencing a black eye, a split lip, a bloody eye socket, bruising, neck pain, and other injuries that necessitated a visit to the emergency room and consultations with eye specialists.

In another Instagram video shared on Tuesday, which can be viewed above, Rodriguez displayed bruising that still marked her face, over four days following the alleged incident.

"Most of my abuse happened on Friday, and this is me on Tuesday," she said. "So as you can see, it's not good; it will take me a while to recover."

She also articulated the physical impact of the situation. "I can barely eat, I can barely sleep. I mean, I've never been through this in my life," she said.

Rodriguez urges DV victims to speak out Rodriguez discussed the factors that influenced her choice to share her experience publicly, despite feeling uncertain at first.

"I definitely wasn't gonna lie about it, and I definitely was scared to take it to social media," she said. "I don't usually take things to social media, but in this case, I had to use my platform as awareness, and I have to hope that he pays and receives the time and karma and help that he needs so that this doesn't happen to anybody else."

She also spoke to others who might have undergone comparable experiences. "I hope to inspire other DV victims to speak out, to reach out, to tell me their story," Rodriguez said. “A couple of people have came to me and said they had the same story with the same person.”