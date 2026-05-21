Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez to visit India next week for oil talks, says US's Marco Rubio

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez will be visiting India next week to discuss selling oil, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Thursday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez will be in India for oil talks next week. (via REUTERS)

Rodriguez has been in power since the US captured and deposed Nicolas Maduro in January and Rubio's announcement of a foreign leader's travel that demonstrates the influence that US now has over Caracas.

Rubio is also set to embark on his India tour on Saturday.

With India's growing economy hit by the chaos set off by the US and Israeli attack on Iran, Rubio said, “We want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy.”

"We also think there's opportunities with Venezuelan oil. In fact, it's my understanding that the interim president of Venezuela will be traveling to India next week as well," he said.

"There's a lot to work on with India. They're a great ally, a great partner."