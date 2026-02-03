Why Trump said yes to India trade deal: ‘He agreed to stop buying Russian oil'

India and the US have announced a key trade deal that includes reduced reciprocal tariffs of 18% from existing 25% on Indian imports. The $500 million trade pact was announced on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation. Trump on Monday said the two sides had concluded a trade deal whereby New Delhi will cut its tariffs to zero and buy American goods worth more than $500 billion. (REUTERS)

Also read: Trump envoy Sergio Gor key figure in India deal: Know the ‘Mayor of Mar-a-Lago’

Trump later said the two sides had concluded a trade deal whereby New Delhi will cut its tariffs to zero and buy American goods worth more than $500 billion. Track updates on India-US trade deal

The first mention of the phone call came from US ambassador Sergio Gor in the form of a social media post at 9.16 pm, followed by a lengthy post by Trump on Truth Social more than an hour later, and then a social media post by the PM almost two hours later.

Also read: ‘Win-win’ to ‘Mogambo khush hua’: India-US trade deal sparks flurry of reactions from political leaders

The announcement concludes nearly 12 months of tense negotiations that saw bilateral ties nosedive and the US imposing some of the highest tariffs in the world on India as Trump administration for several months had been pressing India to cut its reliance on cheap Russian crude.

Why a trade deal now? Trump on his social media said that Modi “agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela."

“This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump said, as he termed PM Modi as one of his greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of India.

Also read: Indian citizens born outside country can now enrol as voters: UP chief electoral officer

Trump further said he agreed to a trade deal “out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request.”

“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO,” the US President said.

“The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products,” Trump further added.