Indian citizens born outside country can now enrol as voters: UP chief electoral officer

Indian citizens born outside the country can now enrol as voters under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Uttar Pradesh by filling Form -6 or Form 6-A and submitting it to the booth level officers (BLO) or electoral registration officers (EROs). Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa (FILE PHOTO)

Giving this information, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said earlier Indian citizens born outside the country could not enrol as voters through Form-6 or Form- 6 A (forms marked by ECI for enrolment of new voters) as there was no provision in the form to register the birthplace outside India.

ECI has now resolved the issue and created a system for such cases to register as voters, he added.

The facility is likely to pave the way for the enrolment of women born in Nepal and settled in the bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh after marrying Indian citizens.

Under the new arrangement, the option to select ‘Outside India’ as the place of birth, along with a textbox to enter the name of the country, has been activated in the ERO Net and BLO App data entry modules, he said.

Eligible applicants born outside India can now fill in Form 6 or Form 6 A, as applicable, he added. They should submit the form to the ERO or BLO concerned for further action, he said.

The CEO has directed all district election officers to take cognizance of the instruction of the Election Commission of India and bring it to the notice of all electoral registration officers/assistant electoral registration officers in respective districts. They should also ensure effective implementation and compliance of the ECI instruction, he said.

During the SIR process, a large number of people settled in bordering districts of UP, including Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Baharich, Pilibhit and married women from neighbouring Nepal have raised the issue with the ECI as their wives could not register as voters in Uttar Pradesh even after becoming Indian citizens.

Political parties and social organisations too have demanded registration of Nepalese women who have settled in Uttar Pradesh after marrying Indian nationals.