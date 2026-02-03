‘Win-win’ to ‘Mogambo khush hua’: India-US trade deal sparks flurry of reactions from political leaders

The recent trade deal between India and United States on Monday, which included a slash in reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent, sparked a flurry of reactions from leaders across Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. While the trade deal announcement was followed by a praise from key BJP leaders including union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi. (REUTERS file photo for representation)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone call where the two leaders agreed to a trade deal under which the US pulled down its reciprocal tariffs on India to 18 per cent, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Follow live updates here Soon after the announcement, PM Modi affirmed the deal on X as he said that he was delighted that “Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent”.

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi further wrote.

The Modi-Trump phone talks came on the same day when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Washington DC.

While the move was followed by a praise from key BJP leaders including union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi.

Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the ‘historic deal’ between US and India would improve the strategic partnership between the two nations and pave a way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth.

Calling it a ‘big day’, the minister extended congratulations to PM Modi and Donald Trump.