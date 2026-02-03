‘Win-win’ to ‘Mogambo khush hua’: India-US trade deal sparks flurry of reactions from political leaders
While BJP leaders commend the agreement as historic, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's leadership and Trump's influence over India's policy decisions.
The recent trade deal between India and United States on Monday, which included a slash in reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent, sparked a flurry of reactions from leaders across Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone call where the two leaders agreed to a trade deal under which the US pulled down its reciprocal tariffs on India to 18 per cent, Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Soon after the announcement, PM Modi affirmed the deal on X as he said that he was delighted that “Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent”.
“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi further wrote.
The Modi-Trump phone talks came on the same day when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Washington DC.
While the move was followed by a praise from key BJP leaders including union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi.
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the ‘historic deal’ between US and India would improve the strategic partnership between the two nations and pave a way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth.
Calling it a ‘big day’, the minister extended congratulations to PM Modi and Donald Trump.
“A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18%, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth,” he wrote on X.
Nitin Nabin
BJP's national president Nitin Nabin on Monday praised the recent India-US trade deal, as he called it ‘highly commendable’.
The leader appreciated PM Modi for his ‘able leadership’ and said that the deepening ties between the two countries would have a ‘very positive and far-reaching impact’, adding that the move would make way for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India campaigns.
“This decision will serve as a medium to give new momentum to the progress of the Indian economy. It will also infuse fresh energy into the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India campaigns,” he wrote on X.
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday called the India-US trade deal a ‘win-win’.
Noting that India and US have complimentary strengths and that both can co-create technologies, Vaishnaw said that the deal would lead to a brighter future for both countries.
“India-US Trade deal is a win-win deal. Citizens and industries of both countries will benefit greatly from this deal,” Vaishnaw wrote on X.
Jairam Ramesh
Taking a jibe at PM Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticized the India-US trade deal, adding that it cannot be the ‘father of all deals’.
The comment came days after PM Modi coined the term ‘mother of all deals’ for the recent India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) between India, European Commission and European Council.
Stressing on Trump's announcement of the halt of Operation Sindoor, updates on India’s oil purchases from Russia and Venezuela and now the deal, Ramesh said that Donald Trump had a leverage over PM Modi.
“President Trump clearly seems to have some leverage over Prime Minister Modi - who is now mortified of even being seen with him, let alone engage in the usual bout of hugs. It appears Mr. Modi has capitulated finally. Surely this cannot be the father of all deals,” he wrote on X.
Drawing a parallel from a popular dialogue from the 1987 Hindi movie Mr India, Ramesh further said, “In Washington clearly Mogambo Khush Hai.”
"This now seems to be the routine -- India gets to know of its government's actions only from President Trump or his appointees. Trump-nirbharta," the Congress leader said on X.
