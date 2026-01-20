BJP president election 2026 LIVE: Nitin Nabin to be named national party head

Live

By

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, and other senior leaders proposing the name of Nitin Nabin for BJP National President.

BJP president election 2026 LIVE updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get its new national president on Tuesday, with Nitin Nabin elected unopposed, as senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh among those proposing his name for the key post. The announcement of the new BJP national president's name will reportedly be made between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm today, and PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the event in New Delhi. Some key FAQs as BJP gets new national president: Who is Nitin Nabin? Nitin Nabin is set to be named president of the BJP, with no other candidates in the fray. He is the son of the late senior BJP leader and four-time Bihar Assembly legislator Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha. He entered politics in 2006 following his father's death, reportedly after he won a by-election from Patna West. At 45, Nitin Nabin would be the youngest leader to be elected the BJP national head. Who proposed Nitin Nabin's name? Thirty-seven sets of nomination papers backing Nabin’s candidacy were submitted to K Laxman, the Returning Officer for the election, on Monday. Among the proposers were several senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Puri and outgoing president JP Nadda, among others. Who held the top BJP post before? The BJP national president post was earlier held by party leader JP Nadda, who was appointed to the post on January 20, 2020. He was first appointed as the party’s working president and then given a full three-year term, which was later extended till June 2024. When will new BJP national head announced? While it is clear that Nitin Nabin would become the new national president of the BJP, the official announcement of his name is expected between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, reported news agency ANI. Nitin Nabin will be the 12th national president of the party. ...Read More

Some key FAQs as BJP gets new national president: Who is Nitin Nabin? Nitin Nabin is set to be named president of the BJP, with no other candidates in the fray. He is the son of the late senior BJP leader and four-time Bihar Assembly legislator Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha. He entered politics in 2006 following his father's death, reportedly after he won a by-election from Patna West. At 45, Nitin Nabin would be the youngest leader to be elected the BJP national head. Who proposed Nitin Nabin's name? Thirty-seven sets of nomination papers backing Nabin’s candidacy were submitted to K Laxman, the Returning Officer for the election, on Monday. Among the proposers were several senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Puri and outgoing president JP Nadda, among others. Who held the top BJP post before? The BJP national president post was earlier held by party leader JP Nadda, who was appointed to the post on January 20, 2020. He was first appointed as the party’s working president and then given a full three-year term, which was later extended till June 2024. When will new BJP national head announced? While it is clear that Nitin Nabin would become the new national president of the BJP, the official announcement of his name is expected between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, reported news agency ANI. Nitin Nabin will be the 12th national president of the party.