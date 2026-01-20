'He's my boss in party matters': PM Modi on new 'millennial' BJP president Nitin Nabin

“Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial. He belongs to a generation that has witnessed a great deal of change in India. He belongs to an era which, in childhood, heard the news on the radio and today is well versed in using AI,” said Modi.

He praised that the party will be in the hands of Nabin, who is part of the generation which has seen India transform, economically and technologically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin as he took over as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking in Delhi, the prime minister stated that the new leader is a millennial.

Nitin Nabin assumed charge as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. The BJP leader, who was named as the replacement for health minister JP Nadda, was elected unopposed on Monday during the nomination process.

Speaking at a ceremony at the BJP's Delhi headquarters, the prime minister hailed the previous national presidents - Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and thanked them for their work that helped the BJP retain its power in the Central government and increase its stronghold across India.

The prime minister congratulated Nabin on his new post and stated that the newly elected party president will be his "boss in matters related to the party."

"Nitin Nabin ji is now our president; his responsibility not limited to BJP, it is also to ensure coordination in NDA," the prime minister said further.

Nabin is a senior Indian politician and five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.