Minnesota plane crash: Aircraft goes down near Crystal Airport, smoke seen rising | Watch

A small aircraft crashed near Crystal Airport in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, triggering an emergency response and prompting a federal investigation as officials work to piece together what happened.

Preliminary information suggests the aircraft was a Beech F33A. (Screenshot from video by Minnesota Department of Transportation/ via Rapid Response)

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Early visuals from the scene showed a plume of smoke rising into the air near a residential neighborhood. Social media account Rapid Report posted on X, “Plane crash near Crystal Airport, Minnesota sends smoke plume into air” alongside a video capturing smoke rising from the crash site.

Emergency crews rush to scene

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{{^usCountry}} According to FOX 9 Minnesota, multiple law enforcement agencies and firefighters responded to the crash site just north of Crystal Airport, near County Road 81. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to FOX 9 Minnesota, multiple law enforcement agencies and firefighters responded to the crash site just north of Crystal Airport, near County Road 81. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A photographer from KSTP also witnessed a plume of smoke before spotting first responders surrounding what appeared to be the downed aircraft near Southbrook Park, less than a mile from the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A photographer from KSTP also witnessed a plume of smoke before spotting first responders surrounding what appeared to be the downed aircraft near Southbrook Park, less than a mile from the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities secured the area as crews began assessing the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities secured the area as crews began assessing the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Pacoima plane crash videos: Scary footage from Van Nuys captures tragic San Fernando Valley accident Aircraft disappeared from radar after takeoff {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Pacoima plane crash videos: Scary footage from Van Nuys captures tragic San Fernando Valley accident Aircraft disappeared from radar after takeoff {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Preliminary information suggests the aircraft was a Beech F33A. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it has launched an investigation into the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary information suggests the aircraft was a Beech F33A. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it has launched an investigation into the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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Flight tracking data indicates the plane, a 1991 Beech F33A, took off at around 11:30 am and was heading northbound before disappearing from radar shortly after departure. Traffic camera footage reviewed by local outlets showed smoke rising in the area around noon, aligning with early reports of the crash.

What remains unclear

Officials have not yet confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. There is also no immediate information on injuries or fatalities.

Also Read: James Moffatt plane crash death: Huntsville link brings back Amy Eskridge case in focus after David Wilcock tragedy

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The cause of the crash remains unknown, and it is unclear whether any properties on the ground were affected.

The NTSB is expected to lead the investigation, which typically involves examining flight data, aircraft condition, and other contributing factors.

Authorities have described the situation as developing, with more details expected.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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