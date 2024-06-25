Minnesota's Rapidan dam faces collapse, locals request emergency evacuation

The Rapidan dam is one of the oldest structures built in 1910 as an energy source near Mankato, Minnesota. However, the structure’s health has declined with over a century of rapid flooding causing significant damage as mentioned on the Blue Earth County’s government website. The dam is in a position to likely collapse with the recent flooding of the Blue Earth River. The county sheriff warned on Monday about the deteriorating condition of the structure stating that the river has cut the dam from all the sides and the debris is embedded in the river water. Heavy rains cause high water levels at the Rapidan Dam near Mankato, Minn., Monday, June 24, 2024. Officials say the dam is threatened with “imminent failure.” (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)(AP)

Dam’s ‘imminent failure condition’ status

The dam located just outside Mankato city is in a precarious condition and the officials have announced the same on their government website. They have also announced the status of the damn to those who may be affected if it collapses.

The officials conveyed a message on Facebook where they wrote about the unpredictable condition where they are not sure if the dam will collapse or remain in place after the recent funds. They further explained that it was their duty regardless to warn the residents living downstream and the necessary regulatory agencies as well as local agencies of the current conditions.

The notification further read, “The dam in still intact and there are no current plans for a mass evacuation. A portion of the river flow has diverted around the west side of the dam and water continues to flow."

The notifications are issued for the residents living nearby, however, no evacuation plans have been ordered yet.

Residents nearby raise concerns on social media

The dam is situated near the city of Mankato which is about 90 minutes away from Minneapolis and is home to around 45,000 people and Blue Earth County holds 70,000 residents in total. Since the breakout of the news about the bad conditions of the dam, the affected locals have raised their concerns on social media.

According to the Independent, One local on social media wrote, “My sister’s home is across the street from Sanger pit and needs a boat to get out of her house,” while another requested the rescue crew to help the estranged local animals in Sibley Park.