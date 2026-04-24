‘Miracle’ toddler dances, crawls in Oval Office as Trump praises new gene therapy | Watch video

A two-year-old boy captured hearts inside the Oval Office as US President Donald Trump spoke about a breakthrough in medical treatment. Travis Smith, a toddler who was born deaf, became the highlight of a White House event after he wandered across the Oval Office carpet, dancing, crawling and playfully lying on the floor.

Travis Smith, who was diagnosed with ​the OTOF mutation and received Regeneron's experimental therapy at 18 months ​as part ⁠of a clinical trial, lies on the floor while US.= President Donald Trump participates in a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House.(REUTERS)

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Dressed in a miniature suit but barefoot, the child broke away from his mother’s arms and began exploring the room, drawing laughter from officials and attendees. At one point, he performed a small dance before crawling and briefly lying face down.

Trump hails ‘incredible’ breakthrough

The event focused on healthcare affordability and medical innovation, during which Trump praised a new treatment that helped restore Travis’s hearing.

“That’s really incredible,” Trump said. “He was 100 percent deaf, but he took this miracle cure, and now he can hear his mum say, ‘I love you.’”

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{{^usCountry}} The therapy, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is part of a new wave of gene-based treatments aimed at addressing rare genetic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The therapy, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is part of a new wave of gene-based treatments aimed at addressing rare genetic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Travis received the treatment as part of a clinical trial when he was around 18 months old, after being diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation linked to congenital deafness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Travis received the treatment as part of a clinical trial when he was around 18 months old, after being diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation linked to congenital deafness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Donald Trump is giving psychedelic medicines a welcome boost {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Donald Trump is giving psychedelic medicines a welcome boost {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His mother, Sierra Smith, described the transformation as life-changing. “He didn’t know his name. He couldn’t hear me tell him how much I loved him,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His mother, Sierra Smith, described the transformation as life-changing. “He didn’t know his name. He couldn’t hear me tell him how much I loved him,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now, she added, he can enjoy everyday sounds, including music. “He can listen to music, and he loves it… he loves to dance and he loves instruments. I’m so proud of him. He’s been so brave through all of this.” Policy push on drug prices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, she added, he can enjoy everyday sounds, including music. “He can listen to music, and he loves it… he loves to dance and he loves instruments. I’m so proud of him. He’s been so brave through all of this.” Policy push on drug prices {{/usCountry}}

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The White House event also marked a push to reduce prescription drug costs. Trump announced agreements with major pharmaceutical companies under his “Most Favored Nation” initiative, aimed at aligning US drug prices with those in other developed nations.

Also Read: Donald Trump turns away in disgust as Elon Musk's son picks his nose

“With this announcement, 17 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies… have now agreed to sell their drugs to American patients at the lowest prices anywhere in the world,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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