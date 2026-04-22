JD Vance won't be travelling to Pak, says White House as Trump extends ceasefire with Iran

The White House said in a statement that in light of the president's announcement that he was extending the ceasefire and awaiting a proposal from Iran, Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan on Tuesday. Vance and the US delegation reportedly won't be visiting Pakistan for talks

The White House did not offer any additional updates on the possibility of in-person meetings.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a "unified proposal" from Tehran, even as the US military maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.

The move comes as the White House put on hold Vance's planned trip to Pakistan for a second round of truce talks with Iran, which has balked at further discussions. But Trump warned that the US military will continue its blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump made the announcement as ceasefire talks looked increasingly uncertain with a two-week truce set to expire on Wednesday. Both countries had said they were prepared to resume fighting if no deal is reached.

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Trump said he would "extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

Iran has yet to decide whether to join the negotiations in Pakistan, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said earlier Tuesday, and will only take part if Tehran believes the discussions would yield results.

Since the war started, fighting has killed at least 3,375 people in Iran and more than 2,290 in Lebanon. Additionally, 23 people have died in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon and 13 US service members throughout the region have been killed.