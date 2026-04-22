How Asim Munir, Pak PM Sharif's 'request' changed Trump's mind on Iran ceasefire

Pakistan, which has positioned itself as the lead negotiator in talks between Iran and the US, seems to have played a significant role in changing US President Donald Trump's mind about extending the ceasefire that was due to expire in hours. US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House. (PTI/File)

The Republican announced on Wednesday that he will be extending the ceasefire until Iran comes up with a unified proposal. The decision, he said, was taken after a “request” from Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to hold off attacks on Iran until the Tehran leadership comes with a proposal.

Despite Donald Trump continuing to issue threats against what he described as a “seriously fractured” Iran, his decision to extend the ceasefire is being seen as a significant development amid growing fears of further escalation.

What made Trump walk back on ‘no extension’ vow? Donald Trump's ceasefire extension announcement came as a big surprise, given how he had said hours before that he was in no mood to do so. "I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump told CNBC in an interview when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

He had even issued fresh threats to Iran, saying he expected to be “bombing” if a deal with Iran is not reached and the ceasefire ends without any resolution. So what made him change his mind?

While the US President didn't specify what swayed him in favour of extending the ceasefire that was due to end soon, he did mention two factors in his Truth Social post: a “seriously fractured” Iran government, and a “request” from Munir and Sharif to let Tehran come up with a proposal and hold off attacks until then.

Sharif thanks Trump for accepting request After Trump's announcement, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the US President for accepting Pakistan's request to “extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course”.

“With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict,” Sharif said, and also formally confirmed that a second round of talks was scheduled in Pakistan, without specifying a date.

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Did Iran reject Trump's announcement? An advisor to Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reportedly dismissed Trump's announcement on extending the ceasefire, claiming that it was just a ploy to launch a “surprise attack”.

The advisor also called for a military response to the US's continued blockade of Iranian ports, news agency Reuters reported.