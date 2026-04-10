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Misri, Rubio discuss trade, Quad; US diplomat set to visit India in May

Misri, Rubio discuss trade, Quad; US diplomat set to visit India in May

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 07:45 am IST
PTI |
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Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit New Delhi next month, it was announced here after his "productive meeting" with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on a range of issues, including trade and the Quad.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (@MEAIndia)

Misri, who is on a three-day visit here, met Rubio at the White House. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.

"Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad," US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, posted on X.

Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month, Gor said.

Earlier, Misri held separate meetings with US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

"Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities," Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State, said in a statement.

 
us secretary of state washington trade quad new delhi
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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