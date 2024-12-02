Missing Hannah Kobayashi's friends say she ‘wouldn’t just ghost,’ final texts were unlike her: 'Pray she’s still alive’

Missing Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi’s friends have said that her last text messages were unlike her and appeared out-of-character because of a distinct lack of emojis. Hannah, 30, mysteriously vanished while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. Missing Hannah Kobayashi's friends say she ‘wouldn’t just ghost,’ note final texts were unlike her (Facebook)

Hannah’s friend, 30-year-old Ariana Ursua, told New York Post that the missing woman had a “very distinct way of messaging,” which was notably different from the way her final texts were worded. Ariana, a freelancer from Hawaii, said that Hannah was a “free spirit” and would generally end her texts with hearts, stars, butterflies, rainbows and other emojis.

‘I pray she’s still alive’

“I don’t feel like it’s her to make people concerned. She wouldn’t just ghost out of nowhere. Usually at parties she’s the one that will make sure she says bye to her friend,” Ariana said.

Hannah sent several strange messages to her family after missing her flight. “Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f—k since Friday,” she reportedly texted one of her friends.

“I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds … For someone I thought I loved,” one of her other texts read.

“It feels really weird,” Ariana said. “I pray she’s still alive.”

Hannah’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, recently made similar statements, noting that the messages were “not like her” and were “completely out of character.” Sydni went on to say that “it feels like someone was controlling her or it might not even have been her.”

Sydni urged the public to help bring her sister home in a recent Facebook post. Sharing a missing flyer, she wrote, “please continue to post everyday. as much as we want to believe the police are doing their jobs the best they can, we need the public now more than ever to help bring hannah home. act as if this were your own loved one. I’m trying best to stay as strong as I can for my son, my father who is now resting at peace, and our entire family. we wholeheartedly appreciate all the love, light and support through these devastating times.”

The Kobayashi family’s woes have only worsened, with Hannah and Sydni’s father, 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi, having jumped to his death during the ongoing search for his daughter. What made him take the drastic step remains unclear.