Missing Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been ‘found safe,’ family says: ‘Incredibly relieved’

Missing Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been "found safe" days after mysteriously disappearing, her family has said. The 30-year-old went missing while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. Later, she was caught on camera crossing into Mexico, and was declared a voluntary missing person by police. Her family was investigating the possibility that she may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam. Missing Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been ‘found safe,’ family says (Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)

"We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe," Hannah’s sister and mother, Sydni Kobayashi and Brandi Yee, said in a statement to PEOPLE through their attorney, Sara Azar, on Wednesday, December 11i. "This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through.”

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us," the family added.

Where was Hannah Kobayashi found?

No details have been provided about when, where or how Hannah was found. Lt. Doug Oldfield, with the L.A. police's missing persons unit, said that Azari separately notified authorities that Hannah had been located, and added that police do not know when, where or how she contacted her family.

"We have not seen her and at this point we have no reason to compel her to see us," Oldfield said. "It’s a big news story so she may decide to come with a lawyer, but she is not obligated to speak to us. We’ll see what happens next."

Oldfield further said that Hannah's family has not shared her current location and "we have not received notification that she’s had contact with CBP [Customs and Border Protection] or crossed back into the U.S."

"When she crosses back, she’ll show as a missing person," Oldfield added. "We usually want law enforcement to determine a person is safe and make contact — in this case CBP could provide us with that info to take her out of the system."

Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, reportedly jumped to his death amid the search for his daughter. The 58-year-old had travelled to Los Angeles to help in the search.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).