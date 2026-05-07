Mississippi tornado damage: Shocking video shows aftermath of twister in Bogue Chitto, ‘Homes destroyed, trees down’

A shocking video doing the rounds on X shows the aftermath of a tornadoin Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. The clip shows several damaged mobile homes after the storm hit.

Mississippi tornado damage: Shocking video shows aftermath of twister in Bogue Chitto(Unsplash - representational image)

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“PDS tornado destroys Wash Trailer Park in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. Multiple mobile homes destroyed, trees down, power lines down,” the X account @Weatherchasing_ captioned the video.

What we know about the Mississippi tornadoes

A large and extremely dangerous tornado moved across parts of Mississippi on Wednesday night, May 6, WAFB reported. The storm prompted a Tornado Emergency for several communities. Reports of major damage emerged.

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{{^usCountry}} Governor Tate Reeves shared an update on X, “Multiple tornadoes have been reported throughout Central and West Mississippi. Please continue to monitor emergency alerts throughout the night. The State of Mississippi is in contact with local emergency managers and first responders. @MSEMA is currently coordinating State SAR response. If you need assistance, please dial 911. Pray for Mississippi!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Governor Tate Reeves shared an update on X, “Multiple tornadoes have been reported throughout Central and West Mississippi. Please continue to monitor emergency alerts throughout the night. The State of Mississippi is in contact with local emergency managers and first responders. @MSEMA is currently coordinating State SAR response. If you need assistance, please dial 911. Pray for Mississippi!” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Jackson issued the emergency for Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek, Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto. The alert was issued after a confirmed destructive tornado was observed near Meadville around 7:09 p.m., moving east at 50 mph.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!” the warning said.

The warning covered Lincoln County and eastern Franklin County. Forecasters said that in these areas, there could be deadly damage. The National Weather Service said that flying debris could be deadly, mobile homes could be destroyed, and that there could be complete destruction.

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Franklin County emergency officials reported that a major tornado that tore through the area near Garden City destroyed several homes. Some residents were reportedly trapped inside damaged homes. Dangerous conditions ended up slowing response efforts, according to emergency crews.

Later, the National Weather Service issued another warning for northeastern Lincoln County, Lawrence County and western Jefferson Davis County after a confirmed large tornado was reported near Enterprise, near Brookhaven, around 7:59 p.m., moving east at 35 mph.

Forecasters told anyone in the path of the tornado to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. They were also asked to stay away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles or outside were asked to move to the nearest substantial shelter.

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According to the National Weather Service, the National Weather Service. The strongest storms were capable of strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding, it said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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