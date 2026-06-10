Who is Misty Roberts? Former DeRidder mayor gets 90 days in jail for having sex with teen, ‘I’ve made a mess…’

Former DeRidder Mayor Misty Roberts, who was found guilty of several sexual offenses following a 2024 party where she was accused of engaging in sexual relations with her son’s 16-year-old companion, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday to spend 90 days in the parish jail.

Former DeRidder Mayor Misty Roberts was sentenced to 90 days in jail after being found guilty of sexual offenses involving a 16-year-old. (X@CollinRugg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Judge Kent Savoie, a member of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, oversaw the trial and imposed the sentence on Roberts. He served as an ad hoc district judge for this case due to the disqualifications of the other district judges, The Advocate reported.

Savoie sentenced Roberts to five years in prison for each charge, with the sentences to be served concurrently. However, he suspended the sentence. Instead, he mandated that Roberts serve 90 days in the parish jail and pay a fine of $5,000.

Also Read: Karmelo Anthony's GiveSendGo continues to rake massive donations, aims to raise $1.39mn amid backlash

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Misty Roberts case: Judge Kent Savoie puts one condition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Misty Roberts case: Judge Kent Savoie puts one condition {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, he required Roberts to refrain from using drugs and alcohol, to undergo random drug screenings, to pay monthly supervision fees, and to avoid any contact with the victim and his family. Should she breach any of the conditions of a five-year probation, she will face a 10-year prison sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, he required Roberts to refrain from using drugs and alcohol, to undergo random drug screenings, to pay monthly supervision fees, and to avoid any contact with the victim and his family. Should she breach any of the conditions of a five-year probation, she will face a 10-year prison sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

State prosecutors sought the maximum penalty for Roberts — ten years for one charge and seven years for another — while her defense attorneys advocated for a suspended sentence.

Prior to sentencing, the judge listened to victim impact statements from the mother of the 16-year-old victim, along with two older sisters and a cousin. They expressed that the victim has been experiencing panic attacks following the 2024 party, has missed significant amounts of school, and that they are concerned about his potential self-harm.

Victim's mother speaks out

Calling Roberts a child predator, the victim’s mom said, “The person responsible took many things from our family" but “She will not take our son’s future.”

Her statement to the courtroom concluded with a warning to Roberts: "Stay the hell away from my family."

Misty Roberts says ‘What an embarrassment I’ve been’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Roberts also spoke to the courtroom prior to her sentencing on Tuesday.

“I have sat with the consequences of my actions for nearly two years,” the former mayor said.

“I blamed myself that day,” Roberts added. “I blame myself today, and I will blame myself for the rest of my life.”

She characterized July 20, the day of the incident, as reaching "the absolute floor."

“What an embarrassment I’ve been to this city,” she said. “I’ve made a mess of all of this, but it certainly was not my intent.”

Roberts expressed that her anxiety over potentially losing her children compelled her to request others to provide false statements regarding the events that transpired.

“I feared that day that he would leave and take my children and I’d never see them again,” she stated, referring to her former husband, Duncan Clanton.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She concluded her statements with a heartfelt appeal to the court focused on the theme of motherhood.

A psychologist based in Lafayette, Sasha Joy Lambert, assessed Roberts and provided testimony indicating that she presents a minimal risk of reoffending and would gain from targeted, extended treatment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON