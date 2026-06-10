Karmelo Anthony's GiveSendGo continues to rake massive donations, aims to raise $1.39mn amid backlash

Contributions for Karmelo Anthony are still coming in, exceeding $627,000 online shortly after a Texas jury found the teenager guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday, as per NY Post. Following Karmelo Anthony's conviction for murder, donations to his fundraiser exceed $627,000, aiming for $1.39 million. (X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Several donors have supported a fundraiser following Anthony's conviction on Tuesday afternoon.

Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo aim to collect $1.39 million The initiative, which aims to raise $1.39 million, continues to attract funds as the contentious trial highlighted racial issues — leading to protests against systemic racism by Anthony's supporters after the verdict.

Anthony, who is of African descent, received a 35-year prison sentence on Monday for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who is Caucasian, during a track meet in Frisco on April 2, 2025.

The fundraiser on GiveSendGo was was launched on April 15, 2025, just 13 days following the stabbing.

Also Read: Who is Kayla Hayes? Karmelo Anthony’s mother pleads all-non-Black jury to ‘have mercy on my son’

Here's what Karmelo Anthony's mother said on fundraiser Kala Hayes, Anthony’s mother, said on GiveSendGo that “This fundraiser has been established to provide comprehensive assistance to the Anthony family as they navigate the many challenges surrounding Karmelo’s case."

“While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses.”

The largest contribution comes from an unidentified donor who provided $3,000.

Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo draws backlash The prominent fundraiser, along with its consistent influx of donations, has provoked outrage among many unsympathetic users on social media.

“Karmelo Anthony’s family IS STILL RAISING MONEY,” commented one X user, adding that “And people are donating even now.”

Several people are now urging GiveSendGo to terminate the campaign, with one writing: “@GiveSendGo Karmelo Anthony is now guilty of murder in the first degree. … So are you going to shut his fundraiser down finally?”

Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murder After a trial that spanned only one week from jury selection to verdict, a jury in Collin County, Texas, found Karmelo Anthony, who is now 19 years old, guilty of murder for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf that occurred last year.

The trial, which garnered significant national attention, was marked by viral social media posts that emphasized the racial dynamics of the case: Anthony is Black, while Austin was white. A total of 12 jurors and six alternates were selected for the trial, with none of the jurors being Black.

On Tuesday, Anthony received a sentence of 35 years in prison.