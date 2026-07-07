Amid major backlash from the far-right social media, led by influencer Laura Loomer, claims circulated on social media Monday that Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is purportedly "brain dead" and his staff is allegedly "hiding it."

Sen. Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 19 (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

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Despite a near-tight-lipped stance from the Senator's office since his June 14 hospitalization, CNN's Scott Jennings provided a breaking update on the Senator's health.

Jennings said that he spoke to "friend," the Senator for "just shy of 20 minutes." McConnell told him that he is still hospital and recovering, Jennings said in a post on X Tuesday.

“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky,” the CNN anchor wrote. "He’s still recovering in the hospital.

"We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.

What Triggered Brain-Dead Claims

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{{^usCountry}} Mitch McConnell's wife has been in the news since his June 14 hospitalization. His staff had said at the time that the 84-year-old Senator was "recovering." But questions were raised again after he missed a Senate vote later in June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mitch McConnell's wife has been in the news since his June 14 hospitalization. His staff had said at the time that the 84-year-old Senator was "recovering." But questions were raised again after he missed a Senate vote later in June. {{/usCountry}}

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Days later, TMZ reported an EMS call from the office of the Senator in which a resident at the Senator's address was given CPR after a cardiac arrest on the day of McConnell's hospitalization.

There was no clarity on whether the person who was administered CPR was McConnell.

This story is being updated.