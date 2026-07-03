Mitch McConnell health: Senator's office gives positive recovery update amid false death rumors

Mitch McConnell who is now 84, is still alive and recovering in the hospital, his team confirms, shutting down a wave of online rumors falsely claiming the longtime Kentucky Senator had died.

McConnell's team confirms he is improving

Mitch McConnell's office says the senator is recovering in the hospital, (REUTERS)

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As per TMZ, a spokesperson for McConnell told the outlet, “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

The update came after false rumors spread on social media claiming that the 84-year-old Republican had died.

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What happened before McConnell was hospitalized?

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{{^usCountry}} According to NBC News, police scanner audio obtained by the outlet revealed that paramedics performed CPR on a person experiencing a “cardiac arrest” at an address linked to McConnell on the same day his office announced he had been hospitalized. The audio also said the first medic at the scene started CPR before another EMS team arrived to help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NBC News, police scanner audio obtained by the outlet revealed that paramedics performed CPR on a person experiencing a “cardiac arrest” at an address linked to McConnell on the same day his office announced he had been hospitalized. The audio also said the first medic at the scene started CPR before another EMS team arrived to help. {{/usCountry}}

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McConnell's office has not revealed why he was hospitalized. According to NBC News, spokesman David Popp said on June 22, “Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week.”

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after what was described as an unspecified medical issue. At the time, a spokesperson said he was receiving “excellent care” but did not provide any details about his condition, as per TMZ.

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McConnell's history of health issues

As per TMZ, McConnell has dealt with a series of health problems over the years, including back in February when he landed in a hospital bed due to flu-like symptoms.

He was hospitalized for more than a week this year with “flu-like symptoms,” and three years ago he tripped at a Washington dinner, after which he was hospitalized with a concussion. In 2019, he fractured a shoulder when he fell at home.

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McConnell, who was first elected in 1984, was the Senate Republican leader from 2007 to 2025, making him the chamber's longest-serving party leader. He announced last year that he would not seek re-election.