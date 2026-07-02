Mitch McConnell health update: Top Trump-ally claims staff ‘using' Senator ‘to cling to power’; ‘it's cruel’

GOP Senator Mitch McConnell has been missing from public life after a June 14 health incident. At a time when the US is negotiating a peace deal with Iran, McConnell, the US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense chair, is away from the developments. US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Chair Senator Mitch McConnell at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 19. (REUTERS)

While health concerns have existed after the June 14 incident, it only escalated on Wednesday after an EMS call from the Senator's residence on June 14 surfaced on social media. The same morning McConnell was hospitalized, the EMS call details that a person at McConnell's residence was experiencing cardiac arrest and had to be administered CPR while unconscious. NBC News verified the audio and that it happened at McConnell's residence.

However, there is no confirmation that the individual who was attended to by the EMS team was the 84-year-old Kentucky Senator. His office has been tight-lipped about the hospitalization, releasing no details about why the Senator was hospitalized and what his current health condition is. But questions are increasingly being raised about his absence as he misses several key Senate votes.

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'Fully Engaged' Comment Under Fire From MAGA Influencer As the Republican Senator remains missing, many in the GOP ranks are questioning the reason behind his absence. Particular attention is being paid to the communications from his office about his health on the day of the incident and thereafter.

One of them is MAGA commentator Ben Johnson, known for his closeness with many inside the Trump administration. On his show "Benny Show," Johnson reacted to the news of the EMS response at McConnell's home, first reported by TMZ, asking "What are they hiding?"

He also questioned the statement from his staff on June 14 that claimed he is "fully engaged." Benny Johnson said: "After a health emergency, his staff claimed he was “fully engaged” and recovering."

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"Over two weeks later, we still know very little and the details leaking out are worse than we thought…," he continued. "We’re now finding out that he was unconcious before he was rushed to the hospital. What else are they hiding?

He alleged that the "staff around him are using him to cling to power". "Let him rest," he said. "It’s just cruel at this point."

The last update on Senator McConnell's health was released by his office on June 22 to explain his absence from a Senate vote. “Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” the statement read.