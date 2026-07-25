Mitch McConnell's aide has issued a health "update" that lacks any photographic or video proof of the Republican senator himself.

Amid hospitalization, Mitch McConnell's aide claims he is involved in Senate activities, but lacks photographic proof. (Credit: Mitch McConnell office)

David Popp, a spokesperson for McConnell, stated in a recent communication to The Washington Post that McConnell remains engaged in Senate activities throughout his extended hospitalization, which began on June 14.

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“The Senator continues to meet with staff regarding Senate and Kentucky business, including discussions on defense appropriations, foreign policy, the farm bill, constituent services and constituent federal grant requests,” Popp asserted, as per Daily Beast. “As the Senator continues to improve in rehab, we will be sure to keep you updated.”

Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Kentucky Senator blasted in brutal pre-death obituary, ‘He never paid for his sins’

McConnell's team statement comes amid health rumors buzz

There was a conspicuous absence of evidence supporting the claims made by McConnell's staff regarding his activities.

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{{^usCountry}} This unimpressive update aligns with a pattern observed from McConnell's office, which refrained from providing information about his health for several weeks following his hospitalization. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This unimpressive update aligns with a pattern observed from McConnell's office, which refrained from providing information about his health for several weeks following his hospitalization. {{/usCountry}}

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After considerable speculation regarding his condition, an announcement from McConnell confirmed that he did not experience "a heart attack or a stroke," even though a 911 call referenced cardiac arrest occurring at his home.

Mitch McConnell issued life of proof

Earlier, McConnell stated that he was hospitalized following a fall and was "briefly unconscious." He further mentioned that he had to manage a mild case of pneumonia during his recovery, sharing a photo of himself with the day's newspaper alongside his wife, Elaine Chao. Many lawmakers and critics called his photo ‘fake’ or ‘AI-generated’, without presenting any credible claims to support their assertions.

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McConnell's team is headed by chief of staff Terry Carmack, who is compensated with an annual salary of $226,000 to oversee this public relations debacle. His staff has repeatedly chosen not to disclose further information about McConnell's status.

The timeline for McConnell's return to work on Capitol Hill remains ambiguous. The Daily Beast has reached out to his staff to inquire about this timeline and whether he will be present at the funeral services for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham this week, but no response has been provided.