Mitch McConnell ‘literally’ freezing: CNN's Abby Phillip, The View’s Ana Navarro reveal major problem amid health rumors

CNN host Abby Phillip has highlighted the significant concern brought to light by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s major health crisis.

Senator Mitch McConnell's health crisis sparks concern as details remain scarce following his hospitalization. Abby Phillip of CNN discusses the implications of Senator.. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 84-year-old senator from Kentucky has been in the hospital for three weeks following an apparent heart attack that occurred at his Washington, D.C. residence on June 14. In the audio recording of the 911 call, first responders were informed that "CPR in progress" was underway due to "cardiac arrest."

Mitch McConnell's team stays mum

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McConnell's team, headed by his long-time aide Terry Carmack, who tends to avoid the spotlight and is expected to earn over $226,000 this year, has declined to offer any substantial updates regarding his condition since his hospitalization.

The lack of transparency has led to speculation that there is an effort to conceal the complete nature of the Republican's health from the public, raising significant concerns about his ability to resume his duties in office.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell health: Laura Loomer trolls Senator over 20 mins phone call, ‘His funeral will be like every…’

CNN's Aby Phillip says McConnell ‘literally’ freezing on camera

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{{^usCountry}} During a segment on CNN's NewsNight on Tuesday, Phillip responded to a viewer's inquiry regarding the existence of congressional regulations pertaining to a legislator's health and their capability to perform their responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a segment on CNN's NewsNight on Tuesday, Phillip responded to a viewer's inquiry regarding the existence of congressional regulations pertaining to a legislator's health and their capability to perform their responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

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“I guess what all of this has shown us is no, no there aren‘t actually,” Phillip stated. “Unfortunately, you can do whatever you want.”

McConnell has experienced several public health incidents, including moments of freezing in front of reporters on various occasions and a fall at a hotel in Washington, which resulted in him receiving treatment for a concussion. Following these events, a Republican colleague remarked that it "should certainly be a House rule" for elected officials to reveal their medical history.

During her show on Tuesday, Phillip mentioned McConnell "literally" freezing on camera, while also raising questions about the GOP's strategies regarding his future. “Look, you know, old man time is coming for all of us, right? Let‘s not pretend that 84 years old is not an advanced age. At some point, he has to make a decision about whether he is capable of doing his job and that his constituents deserve to know that.”

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao makes shocking admission as Senator's health mystery deepens

Anna Navarro calls out Mitch McConnell's team

Meanwhile, Ana Navarro from The View, who participated in the NewsNight panel, remarked that McConnell's staff aim to remain employed for the next "six months."

“I do think the key issue here is transparency. I think that if you are in public service, if you are an elected office, you owe your constituents and your voters transparency and an explanation if you are going to be missing and absent from your job, which involves taking votes, for this kind of extended period of time," she said.

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Phillip also highlighted the ambiguity surrounding McConnell's team. “Why can‘t they just say ‘He had this condition. He‘s on the mend. He‘s improving’?” she asked. “Whatever it is, if it is in fact that, shouldn‘t they just be able to just say, ‘Here‘s what happened to him. He‘s improving. We‘re hoping he gets out of the hospital.’“