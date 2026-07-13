Mitch McConnell update: Lindsey Graham's death sparks renewed interest in Kentucky Senator's health; ‘where is he?’

The Republican Party majority in the US Senate has been under jeopardy with the absence of Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has not been seen in public since his June 12 hospitalization. On Sunday, the GOP was dealt another blow with the death of Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is pushed in a wheelchair through the Senate Subway during the Senate War Powers vote on April 22. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Graham died after a "sudden illness" following his return from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, his office said in a statement early Sunday morning. Lindsey Graham's death sparked many conspiracy theories, especially around foreign involvement. While those remain under investigation by the FBI, what's real is the compounded hurdle that the GOP will face with pushing Trump's agenda with both Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham absent from Senate votes.

Trump's Apprehension Over Upcoming Senate Votes

Even President Donald Trump, as he remembered the late South Carolina Senator Sunday after his death, recalled their conversation about passing the SAVE America Act, which aims to bring sweeping changes in voting eligibility rules.

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Speaking to NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Trump told host Kristen Welker that Graham's death is a "big blow" to the passage of the SAVE America Act. “This is a big blow to the SAVE America Act, let me tell you,” Trump said.

“He was a worker; he was really a worker. But he sounded great, actually, but he actually said he was tired," Trump added. "But he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, ‘We’re going to get it done, Lindsey, we’re going to get it done, I’ll see you, like soon. We might even meet today.'”

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The death of Graham has now made the vote of Mitch McConnell, who, according to his team, is still recovering, key to the passage of the SAVE America Act. It naturally renewed interest in McConnell's health.

The Republican Party holds a 52 to 48 advantage over the Democrats in the US Senate. With Graham and McConnell absent, it has been reduced to 50.

Mitch McConnell's Health: Where Is The Senator Now?

Mitch McConnell's office has been tight-lipped about the health of the 84-year-old Kentucky Senator, maintaining that he is recovering. They last offered an update late in June after McConnell missed a key Senate vote, saying that he remains hospitalized.

However, popular MAGA commentators have dismissed those statements. Laura Loomer, one of MAGA's prominent voices, alleged on X that Mitch McConnell might be "brain dead" and his staff is hiding it. Loomer's claims came after TMZ reported that EMS was called at McConnell's home for a person experiencing cardiac arrest on the day of his hospitalization.

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But there was no confirmation that the person who experienced cardiac arrest was McConnell. Plus, once claims about Mitch McConnell's death were viral, several Senators and journalists shared on social media that they had spoken to the Senator and he is recovering. But no first-hand proof of the same emerged.

Then, on Friday, exclusive footage appearing to show the Senator being put on a stretcher during the EMS response was published by TMZ. The footage's authenticity remains unverified.

Also read: Why did Lindsey Graham never get married? What late senator revealed, ‘The right girl was smart enough not to…’

Renewed Interest In Mitch McConnell

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As a result, the death of Lindsey Graham sparked renewed interest in the health of Mitch McConnell.

“Feels like they should tell us what’s going on with Mitch McConnell,” wrote one.

“Mitch McConnell lasts longer than Lindsey Graham makes no sense!” wrote another.

“They ritually sacrificed lindsey graham to keep mitch mcconnell alive a little longer,” joked one.

“Praying for the family of Lindsey Graham,” commented one. “I have questions though, just like everyone else. Also, we need to figure out what’s going on with Mitch McConnell. There’s just a whole lot of fishy stuff going on.”

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“Mitch McConnell had Lindsey Graham killed to cover up the fact he’s missing,” joked another.