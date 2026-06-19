Molalla Coleman Ranch fire update: Massive barn fire at South Feyrer Park Road in Oregon; scary videos emerge

A massive barn fire was reported at the Coleman Ranch on 15545 South Feyrer Park Road in Molalla, Oregon on Thursday. A local publication reported it was a multi-alarm fire, and noted the incident had taken place just before 7pm there.

A barn on the Coleman Ranch in Molalla, Oregon is on fire. (Facebook/Roots Plumbing LLC.)

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Reportedly, multiple units are now battling the blaze there. Meanwhile, a video shared online showed smoke rising from a distance.

“Barn fire. Pray for them! That is so upsetting!!,” fellow ranchers wrote. The Molalla fire department is yet to comment on the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} A cause for the fire at Coleman Ranch, Molalla is not known yet and there are no reports of injuries at present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cause for the fire at Coleman Ranch, Molalla is not known yet and there are no reports of injuries at present. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another person shared a video and mentioned it was a ‘Well known ranch’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person shared a video and mentioned it was a ‘Well known ranch’. {{/usCountry}}

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The Coleman Guest Ranch is a wedding venue in Molalla, Oregon. It is set on a working cattle ranch and is located east of the main house, in what has been described as a quiet but picturesque spot.

Coleman Ranch fire in Molalla: Locals show support

A local business, Roots Plumbing LLC also shared a set of photos from the Coleman Ranch fire in Molalla. “Our hearts go out to the Coleman Ranch family in Molalla, Oregon, following the devastating barn fire. We are keeping everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers and sincerely hope that all of the people and animals are safe and accounted for,” they said, and added, “The Molalla community has always been strong, and we know everyone will come together to support Coleman Ranch during this difficult time. Wishing them strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery as they begin to rebuild.” You can see the photos here.

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Meanwhile, another local wrote “Returning home from Molalla tonight I had to pull over for multiple fire districts going to help Molalla fire put out a huge fire. Praying all will be okay. Thank you to our first responders for always being there.”

A person reacted with shock and said “the big Coleman Ranch Barn is on fire. It’s huge. I watched that building being built.”

Figaro's Pizza & All Mine Frozen Yogurt & Bubble Tea, another Molalla business, also expressed condolences. “Thinking of the Coleman Ranch family tonight after the barn fire that hit them so hard. Hoping with everything we’ve got that every person and every animal made it out safe. Molalla shows up for its own, and this is one of those moments. Sending strength to the Coleman family as they pick up the pieces and rebuild, we’re with you,” they wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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