Monica Elfriede Witt: 5 things to know on defector US Air Force agent accused of being Iran spy

A former US Air Force agent, who caused a row after allegedly defecting to Iran in 2013, is back in the news after the FBI on Thursday offered a $200,000 reward for information leading to her capture. Photos of counterintelligence agent, Monica Witt. (FBI)

Regarding why the agency has once again issued a lookout for Witt after so many years, the agency said that the capture could be useful at a "critical moment in Iran’s history."

“The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice,” Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a statement confirming a $200,000 reward.

CNN, in its report on Thursday's notice, recalls that Witt's case first reached the US courts between January 2012 and May 2015 when prosecutors alleged that she leaked " “documents and information relating to the national defense of the United States."