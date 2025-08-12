Montana plane crash: Two aircraft collide on runway, spark huge fire; no casualties

A small aircraft at crashed into a parked plane at the Kalispell City Airport of United States' Montana on Monday, leading to a massive fire but caused no serious injuries, according to authorities. Smoke rises following a plane crash at Kalispell City Airport, in Kalispell, Montana, US, August 11. (REUTERS)

The single-engine plane was carrying four people and was attempting to land at about 2 pm at the Kalispell City Airport, Associated Press news agency quoted Kalispell Police chief Jordan Venezio and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Montana plane crash | What we know

– What aircraft was it: A Socata TBM 700 turboprop aircraft collided with an unoccupied plane on the ground, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Kalispell fire chief Jay Hagen said the impact led to a fire that spread to a nearby grassy area before being extinguished. He added that several aircraft were involved in the incident.

– Casualties: The aircraft attempting to land caught fire, but the pilot and three passengers managed to escape on their own after the plane came to a stop, according to Hagen. Two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the airport.

– Where did it happen: The incident took place at Kalispell City Airport, a small, city-owned airport located just south of Kalispell, a northwest Montana city with a population of about 30,000.

– What witnesses saw: Witnesses reported that the plane approached from the south, crash-landed at the end of the runway, and then slammed into another aircraft, Hagen said. Ron Danielson, manager of a nearby inn, described hearing and seeing the crash moments before thick black smoke filled the area.

“It sounded like if you were to stick your head in a bass drum and somebody smacked it as hard as they could,” AP quoted him as saying.

– Who owns the aircraft: FAA records cited in the report indicate the aircraft was built in 2011 and is registered to Meter Sky LLC of Pullman, Washington. The company has yet to issue a statement on the incident.