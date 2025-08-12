Montana plane crash: Smoke seen near Kalispell airport as small jet plummets - Watch

Videos surfaced from the Kalispell City Airport area in Kalispell, Montana amid reports of a small plane at crashing into another on Monday afternoon. A video was shared that showed smoke rising from an area near the airport as the plane reportedly crashed into another. Representational.(Unsplash)

The video was shared by John Carpenter and later reported on by NBC Montana. The outlet also confirmed the crash citing Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Here's the video:

This is a developing story.