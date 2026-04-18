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Montana WI tornado: ‘Destructive' twister on ground near Cream and Waumandee; 'take shelter now'

Videos circulating on social media show the tornado on the ground as it moves through the region.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 02:25 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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A dangerous tornado has impacted areas near Waumandee and Montana, Wisconsin, close to the Minnesota border. There are unconfirmed reports of damage near Cream, while nearby areas have been urged to take shelter. Videos circulating on social media show the tornado on the ground as it moves through the region.

Tornado near Montana, Wisconsin.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Montana WI tornado: ‘Destructive' twister on ground near Cream and Waumandee; 'take shelter now'
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