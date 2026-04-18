Tornado touchdown near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport? Sirens blare amid severe weather in Wisconsin

While some radar data and storm spotters indicated possible tornado activity, authorities have not yet officially confirmed a touchdown . The situation remains under active monitoring as severe storms continue to move through the region.

Initial report : Sirens were reported near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Wisconsin , on Friday amid severe weather conditions, as authorities investigated reports of a possible tornado touchdown in the area.

Update : Marquette Police Department confirmed that "all tornado warnings for the City of Milwaukee have expired."

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Tornado Sirens Several local residents took to social media to report the sirens.

One person wrote on X, "Tornado siren going off for southern Milwaukee County."

Another added, "Tornado sirens starting to become part of my nightly routine in Milwaukee."

A third resident reported, "The wifi is out, we are in a tornado warning, Milwaukee just swapped their goalie... we are trying to keep up."

Another resident wrote, "There's a confirmed tornado in Milwaukee and my phone didn't even go off."

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. CDT for southern Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, as severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes continue to move through the area.

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Milwaukee Tornado Warning At around 8:28 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service reported that a line of severe thunderstorms producing radar-indicated rotation was located from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to near South Milwaukee and Wind Point, moving east at approximately 25 mph.

The storm system is capable of producing a tornado along with quarter-sized hail. Officials warned that flying debris could be dangerous to anyone without proper shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees is likely.

The most intense impacts are expected to remain over mainly rural portions of southern Milwaukee County, including areas near Milwaukee’s South Shore. Authorities are urging residents in the warning area to take immediate shelter and remain indoors until the all-clear is issued.