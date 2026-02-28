Morgan Freeman slams Trump in fiery TV interview: ‘Leading us down a s**thole’

A famous Hollywood star didn’t hold back during a live television interview and openly criticized President Donald Trump, voicing his deep concern about the direction of the country. Morgan Freeman slams Trump in fiery live TV interview (Getty Images via AFP)

During a promotional interview on MS Now on February 27, Morgan Freeman was asked about the legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis, who died in 2020, and whether the country still reflects the values he fought for.

Freeman’s response quickly turned political. “We have somebody sitting in the White House who’s leading us down a s**thole. I can’t understand how a convicted felon…gets to be president," he said, before asking, "How do you do that?" He continued and said, "You say well, he was campaigning… I don’t care. That ruling went down before he stepped into the Oval Office so it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Additionally, it is not the first time Freeman has spoken openly about politics. During Trump’s first term, he publicly supported Hillary Clinton. In 2017, he said that “As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff. We just have to find out how we land.”

Also Read: Boebert photo leak to Pizzagate row: 5 key takeaways from Hillary Clinton's Epstein hearing

Other actors criticizing Trump Freeman is not alone in criticizing the president. The Oscar winning actor, Robert De Niro has also spoken strongly against Trump.

During an appearance on MS Now, De Niro said: “The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f****d up. We have to save this country.”

To which Trump responded on Truth Social, calling De Niro a “sick and demented person” with “an extremely Low IQ,” and saying the actor had “absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL”.

About Morgan Freeman Morgan Freeman is an Academy Award-winning actor known for his long career in film and television. He is an actor, producer, narrator and director and has appeared in a wide range of projects

In addition to his work in entertainment, Freeman has spoken publicly about political and social issues over the years.