Boebert photo leak to Pizzagate row: 5 key takeaways from Hillary Clinton's Epstein hearing

Hillary Clinton has testified before the House Oversight Committee after being ordered to appear in its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. The closed-door deposition took place following the release of new Epstein related documents by the Donald Trump administration in January 2026. Hillary Clinton speaks to the media after the Epstein deposition, (Bloomberg)

Here are five key takeaways from the deposition in Chappaqua, New York.

Hillary Clinton reveals ‘vile’ Pizza-gate question Speaking to reporters after the session, Clinton said she was repeatedly forced to deny any connection to Epstein. Clinton revealed that toward the end of the deposition, lawmakers began asking her about UFOs and the debunked “Pizza-gate” conspiracy theory.

“It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizza-gate, one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet,” she said.

Clinton denies any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes Clinton denied knowing about Epstein’s or Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal activities.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” Hillary Clinton said in an opening statement she shared on social media. She said that “Like every decent person, I have been horrified by what we have learned about their crimes.”

Clinton says she was compelled to appear The deposition happened after months of tension between the Clintons and the Republican-led Oversight committee.

Clinton and former President Bill Clinton offered sworn written statements. Committee Chairman James Comer rejected that and threatened contempt of Congress charges.

"[Y]ou have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers," she wrote in the statement.

“You have made little effort to call the people who show up most prominently in the Epstein files,” she added.

Deposition paused after photo leak The testimony was briefly stopped after Lauren Boebert shared a photo from inside the closed-door session to a conservative influencer who posted it on social media.

Clinton’s lawyers strongly objected because she had earlier asked for a public hearing but was denied. The deposition resumed about 30 minutes later.

