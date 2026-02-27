UFOs to Pizzagate: Hillary Clinton reveals ‘unusual’ questions at Epstein deposition; ‘answered all’

Hillary Clinton revealed that she was asked some "unusual" question at the House Oversight Committee hearing on her links to late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton, who spoke to the media after the hours-long deposition at Chappaqua in New York, revealed she was asked about UFOs and the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, speaks to members of the media outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, New York after the Epstein deposition. (Bloomberg)

"I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his island. I never went to his homes," Hillary Clinton said.

"It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet."

Clinton did not reveal who asked the questions about the UFOs and the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

The hearing, which lasted nearly seven hours, was briefly interrupted after Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of the closed-door deposition to conservative podcaster, Benny Johnson. Photography is not allowed at the hearing and as a result of the purported violation of the House rules, it was briefly halted.

Boebert defended herself saying that Benny Johnson “did nothing wrong.” It is unclear if the House Rep. from Colorado's 4th congressional district will face any action.

What Is The Pizzagate Conspiracy Theory? Pizzagate is a debunked conspiracy theory that emerged in late 2016, alleging a child sex trafficking ring was operated by top Democrat politicians out of Comet Ping Pong, a pizzeria in Washington, DC. It falsely claimed that Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman John Podesta were involved.

The allegations surfaced based on misread emails from WikiLeaks containing supposed "code words" like "pizza" for pedophilia. They went viral on platforms like 4chan and Reddit after WikiLeaks released Podesta's emails.

What Hillary Clinton Said At The Deposition Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee that she has never met Jeffrey Epstein. She also defended her husband Bill Clinton's past links to Epstein. The former president maintains that he cut ties with Epstein before the crimes became widely known.

She also accused the Republican Party of a cover-up around Donald Trump's links to Jeffrey Epstein. "I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices," the 78-year-old said in the opening statement.