Epstein 'pizza' row: Who are Erin Ko, Stephanie and Roy Hodges? Fresh details emerge

The newly released Jeffrey Epstein files have caught attention for mentions of pizza in various contexts. Among them, two particular mentions- one in messages from a user named Erin Ko and another in emails from Roy and Stephanie Hodges - have sparked a lot of curiosity. Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the U.S. Justice Department’s file. (via REUTERS)

In the 3 million-plus pages of documents released by the DOJ, Epstein's iMessage exchanges with Erin Ko have caused a lot of confusion. Many social media users have spread theories that Erin Ko here is the 13-year-old girl who died in a sailboat collision in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach on July 28, 2025.

However, these iMessage exchanges are from 2016, when the Erin Ko in Miami Beach accident was only four or five years old. It is unlikely that the Erin Ko in the Epstein emails refer to the same person.

Here are Epstein's iMessage exchanges with Erin Ko: