Epstein 'pizza' row: Who are Erin Ko, Stephanie and Roy Hodges? Fresh details emerge
Epstein files mention “pizza” in messages from Erin Ko and emails from Roy and Stephanie Hodges, sparking online theories, though identities remain unproven.
The newly released Jeffrey Epstein files have caught attention for mentions of pizza in various contexts. Among them, two particular mentions- one in messages from a user named Erin Ko and another in emails from Roy and Stephanie Hodges - have sparked a lot of curiosity.
In the 3 million-plus pages of documents released by the DOJ, Epstein's iMessage exchanges with Erin Ko have caused a lot of confusion. Many social media users have spread theories that Erin Ko here is the 13-year-old girl who died in a sailboat collision in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach on July 28, 2025.
However, these iMessage exchanges are from 2016, when the Erin Ko in Miami Beach accident was only four or five years old. It is unlikely that the Erin Ko in the Epstein emails refer to the same person.
Here are Epstein's iMessage exchanges with Erin Ko:
Meanwhile, the names of Roy and Stephanie Hodges appear in a 2013 email to Jeffrey Epstein, thanking him for providing pizza to "the crew" during a outing. It is unclear who they are, even as some unverified social media posts identified them as an Australian couple who run a superyacht.
The details of the emails concerning Roy and Stephanie Hodges were shared first by conservative commentator Alex Jones, as part of his revelations on the alleged 'Pizzagate' conspiracy theories around Epstein. But their details are unclear, and they could also be private associates or staff related to his properties.
Epstein 'Pizzagate' Row: What To Know
The Epstein–“Pizzagate” is a conspiracy theory that falsely ties Jeffrey Epstein disclosures to a debunked 2016 narrative alleging U.S. elites ran a child-abuse ring out of a Washington, DC, pizzeria using “pizza” as code.
The theory was investigated and fully debunked by journalists and law enforcement, who found no evidence of victims, tunnels, or criminal activity.
Epstein’s proven crimes, alongside the newly released documents led some online users, such as Alex Jones, to retroactively claim Pizzagate was “right all along.” But no credible investigation has found links to Pizzagate claims.
