Will Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘open war’? US President says Islamabad doing ‘terrifically well’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he “got along with Pakistan very well” and that Islamabad is doing “terrifically well” when asked about a possible intervention in the ongoing “open war” between Pakistan and Afghanistan. US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House. (Bloomberg)

Pakistan said on Friday that it was in an "open war" with Afghanistan after its forces killed more than 270 Taliban fighters and injured over 400 others in airstrikes. Follow live updates here.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, said Afghan forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and struck what he called "important military objectives" inside Pakistan.

Will Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict? Responding to a question on the ongoing tensions between the neighbouring countries and a possible intervention by the US, Trump hinted at possible backing for Pakistan, saying that he “gets along” with Islamabad “very well”.

“Well, I would (intervene), but I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well. Very, very well. You have a great Prime Minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot,” he told reporters.