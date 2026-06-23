Moshe Kasher health scare: The Pitt Star reveals ‘most terrifying’ HPV positive tonsil cancer diagnosis
Moshe Kasher shared his tonsil cancer diagnosis on Father's Day, calling the experience terrifying and all-consuming.
Comedian and actor Moshe Kasher on Sunday disclosed that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, sharing this information in an open Father's Day post on Instagram.
"This has been the most terrifying and consciousness consuming experience of my ;life," Kasher wrote, adding that his days had been filled with “terror, meditation, tears, and medical planning."
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Kasher's cancer diagnosis
Kasher, 46, mentioned that he first became aware of an issue approximately three months ago while engaged in the production of "The Comeback King," an upcoming film directed by Judd Apatow and featuring actor Glen Powell.
"I found a bump on my tonsil," he wrote. "It was cancer, which did not rule so hard."
The comedian revealed that he underwent a five-hour surgical operation at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles just two days prior to his announcement. In his typical humorous manner, Kasher likened the experience to "a Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai" that "yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck, leaving me with a hardcore neck scar that will leave people reluctant to street fight me."
"The good news is the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone)," he wrote.
He is still awaiting information on whether he will require radiation therapy but expressed confidence, stating, "regardless I will be okay and back to being a cool dude ASAP."
"We literally pressed stop and drove to the hospital," he wrote, "so if you want to hear exactly what I sound like when I don't know if I will be alive the next day, give it a listen."
HPV-positive
The comedian utilized his platform to highlight the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with. Kasher mentioned that his cancer is HPV-positive, humorously stating that it is "cancer you get from sex," before becoming serious: "HPV positive tonsil cancer is an epidemic in men under 55." He encouraged his fans to undergo screenings and to receive the HPV vaccine.
Kasher expressed uncertainty regarding his return to the stage, but he and his wife, fellow comedian Natasha Leggero, recorded an episode of their podcast "The Endless Honeymoon" shortly before his surgery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More