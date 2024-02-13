Most watched event ever! Super Bowl 2024 smashes all records, all thanks to Taylor, Travis & touchdowns

In a jaw-dropping television spectacle, the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII has officially become the most watched event in US TV history! Kansas City Chiefs fan Porschae Oglesby reacts after a play during a Super Bowl 58 watch party at the Power and Light District, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(AP)

Preliminary ratings reveal an astounding 123.4 million fans tuned in on CBS to witness quarterback Patrick Mahomes' epic game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, clinching Kansas City's second consecutive Lombardi Trophy and their third in the last five years.

Tuesday's awaited final Nielsen data is expected to confirm the record-breaking viewership, which skyrocketed, especially during the fourth quarter when the Chiefs rallied for a game-tying field goal, forcing the thrilling game into overtime. Last year's viewership record, set at over 115 million during the Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown, has been left in the dust by this year's colossal Super Bowl LVIII.

CBS and the NFL are proudly flaunting the incredible ratings, boasting that the Chiefs vs. 49ers clash has triumphed over last year's game, with a staggering 123.4 MILLION fans glued to their screens for football, Taylor Swift, or both!

This television sensation reached over 200 million people across various platforms, making it an undeniable cultural phenomenon. The star-studded game, featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Christian McCaffrey, undoubtedly contributed to the historic ratings. Even Usher's halftime show was a massive hit, drawing in additional viewers.

And let's not forget the Taylor Swift effect! The pop sensation's presence near the gridiron has left an indelible mark on the NFL, with Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledging her significant impact. Rumor has it that she brought the Chiefs and the league a whopping $330 million in free coverage.

In the Sin City of history-making moments, Super Bowl 58 has etched its place as a colossal triumph, leaving fans and critics alike in awe of the spectacular showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers!