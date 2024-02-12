From NY Post to WSJ, here's how US media covered mega Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest and most-watched events in the United States, bringing together partygoers, casual fans, and die-hard football fanatics. The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in Super Bowl 2024, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25–22. Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images via AFP)

From the thrilling match at Allegiant Stadium to Usher's hit-filled halftime show and every sighting of Taylor Swift in between, the US media covered every moment of “The Big Game” in Las Vegas.

Undoubtedly, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend-footballer Travis Kelce were the main attraction of this year's Super Bowl. The couple's passionate kiss following the Chiefs victory added even more magic to the evening.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers(AFP)

After the game, Kelce sang a genuinely remarkable rendition of "Viva Las Vegas," and Swift rejoiced on the field alongside Donna Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City friends and family.

In a video taken on the field following the game, Swift can be heard telling Kelce, "It was unbelievable." “It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced.”

Not just Swift, Justin Bieber skipping Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show and Beyoncé announcing new album ‘Act II’ also dominated the coverage of US media outlets, like New York POST and Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The Queen Bay also released two new singles on the streaming service TIDAL.

The legendary R&B performer is renowned for his incredible moves and his ability to meld them with hip-hop sounds. Usher's performance at Super Bowl 2024 was spectacular as special guests like Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, joined him on stage and provided even more fun and entertainment to his show.

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images via AFP)

His performance at the Super Bowl featured his hits including "Caught Up," "Confessions," "Yeah!", and "OMG," leaving the entire audience in awe.

Last year, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made headlines when he shed tears during the playing of the National Anthem. This season, the spot was occupied by the Chiefs DT Chris Jones.

Let us take a look at how foreign media covered the event:

The New York Times

LA Times

Washington Post

WSJ

USA Today

