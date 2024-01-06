'Move forward...', Donald Trump makes insensitive remark on deadly Iowa school shooting

After Iowa school shooting tragedy, former US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to kin of the victims, stressing that "we are with you as much as anybody can be". Terming the incident "terrible" and "horrible", Trump surprisingly urged the Iowa residents to get over it and move forward. Former President Donald Trump (AP)

“I want to send our support and our deepest sympathies to the victims and families touched by the terrible school shooting yesterday in Perry, Iowa,” Trump said during a campaign rally at Sioux Center, Iowa.

“It’s just horrible, so surprising to see it here. But have to get over it, we have to move forward,” he added.

The mass shooting occurred on Thursday, January 4, few days before the January 15 Iowa caucuses, claiming the life of a sixth grade student. As many as seven people, including students and school staff members, sustained injuries in the incident, authorities said in a statement.

The suspected shooter, identified as 17-year-old student Dylan Butler, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Trump's ‘move forward’ remark draws criticism

Meanwhile, social media users said that Trump was “incredibly insensitive” to ask Iowa residents to “move forward”. One of the X users said, “Trump doesn’t care about parents of murdered children because Trump doesn’t consider them real people.”

Iowa shooting tragedy: Nikki Haley calls for mental health reform

Trump's GOP rivals campaigning in the state also weighed in on the matter Thursday, with many extending their condolences and calling for mental health reform.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley called for mental health reform following the deadly school shooting in Perry, Iowa. “We have to deal with the cancer that is mental health. We have to,” she said.

After the news of shooting broke out, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted a call for prayers on X (formerly Twitter). He also said that guns were not the problem, but the symptom of a deeper crisis in the society.

Meanwhile in an interview, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that shooting are "more of a local and state issue."