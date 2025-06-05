Multiple SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood

Nearly two dozen SEPTA buses caught fire at a bus depot in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Thursday morning, NBC10 reported. Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky as at least 20 buses were engulfed in flames. Thick black smoke billows as 20 SEPTA buses engulfed in flames at a Philadelphia bus depot(X)

Multiple SEPTA buses catch fire in Philadelphia

The fire broke out around 6 am at the Roberts Yard SEPTA Railroad Facility on the 300 block of Roberts Avenue. A spokesperson for the company referred to the facility as “the bus graveyard,” where decommissioned buses are stored. In the footage of the incident filmed by SKYFOX, firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the raging flames. However, the fire was brought under control within hours, around 8 am.

SEPTA officials confirmed to the outlet that no injuries related to the fire had been reported. They also said that the fire did not impact the company's bus service, as the ones that burned were no longer in service. While officials are yet to reveal the cause behind the incident, officials said that it caused street closures in the Roosevelt Boulevard area near Germantown Avenue in Hunting Park.