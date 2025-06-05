Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Multiple SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 05, 2025 05:54 PM IST

Fire breaks out at SEPTA bus facility in Philadelphia neighborhood, Nicetown-Tioga

Nearly two dozen SEPTA buses caught fire at a bus depot in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Thursday morning, NBC10 reported. Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky as at least 20 buses were engulfed in flames.

Thick black smoke billows as 20 SEPTA buses engulfed in flames at a Philadelphia bus depot(X)
Thick black smoke billows as 20 SEPTA buses engulfed in flames at a Philadelphia bus depot(X)

Multiple SEPTA buses catch fire in Philadelphia

The fire broke out around 6 am at the Roberts Yard SEPTA Railroad Facility on the 300 block of Roberts Avenue. A spokesperson for the company referred to the facility as “the bus graveyard,” where decommissioned buses are stored. In the footage of the incident filmed by SKYFOX, firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the raging flames. However, the fire was brought under control within hours, around 8 am.

SEPTA officials confirmed to the outlet that no injuries related to the fire had been reported. They also said that the fire did not impact the company's bus service, as the ones that burned were no longer in service. While officials are yet to reveal the cause behind the incident, officials said that it caused street closures in the Roosevelt Boulevard area near Germantown Avenue in Hunting Park.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Multiple SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On