‘Murder conspiracy’: Suchir Balaji's mom shares pic from day of his death, claims several CCTV cameras ‘stopped working’

The mother of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji has shared a photo of her son getting dinner on the day he died. Sharing the CCTV grab on X, Poornima Ramarao said it was from the liaison office of the San Francisco apartment building where Balaji lived. Suchir Balaji's mom shares pic from day of his death, claims several CCTV cameras ‘stopped working’ (GoFundMe)

Ramarao alleged that the office of the chief medical examiner (OCME) saw this video and still claimed that her son, 26, was depressed, and ruled that his death was a suicide. “Suchir’s picture on the day of his death at 7.30 pm , getting dinner. This is from CCTV footage,” Ramarao wrote. “OCME saw this video and still concluded he was depressed and called it suicide.”

She added, “Another cover by OCME: they stated to our attorney that GHB is endogenous 3 days after death. But we found out that level of endogenous GHB is less than 5000ng/L. A line in autopsy report says that toxicology report will include GHB only if it is more than 50000 Ng/L. Combined with alcohol this is a sedative. With this combination he will be losing muscle control or possibly unconscious. We are waiting for toxicologist to give a written report.”

According to Alcohol and Drug Foundation, “GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) is a depressant drug, which means it slows down messages travelling between the brain and body.”

‘Murder conspiracy’ was ‘executed over long term planning,’ Poornima Ramarao claims

Ramarao followed the image with another post, where she claimed that the “murder conspiracy” was “executed over long term planning.” She added that several CCTV cameras near where Balaji lived stopped working before his death.

“One more suspensions finding CCTV in garage of Suchir’s apartment and neighbors stopped working. One of the elevator CCTV also stopped working. This m*rder conspiracy is executed over long term planning and watching Suchir,” Ramarao wrote.

Ramarao also shared a post by X user Mia Stretch, which claimed Balaji was “not depressed—utterly the opposite!” “Suchir DID NOT Take his own Life!” the post said.

It added, “He was a fearless force, brimming with fierce determination, unshakable joy, and a blazing vigor, pouring every ounce of his radiant spirit into a relentless pursuit of justice.”

Ramarao previously dismissed the findings of the final autopsy report after the San Francisco County Medical Examiner ruled Balaji’s death a suicide. “There are tons of inconsistencies in their decision. Under lying assumptions are not supporting the facts in reports. We continue our investigation,” Ramarao said at the time.