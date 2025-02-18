‘Tons of inconsistencies’: Suchir Balaji's family ‘disagrees’ with suicide claim in final autopsy

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother has dismissed the findings of the final autopsy report after the San Francisco County Medical Examiner ruled her son's death a suicide. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said there was not enough evidence to prove that Balaji was murdered, which is something his mother has repeatedly claimed. Suchir Balaji's family ‘disagrees’ with suicide claim in final autopsy (Balaji Ramamurthy via AP)(AP)

‘There are tons of inconsistencies’

“We received the autopsy report last Friday. Our counsel and we disagree with their decision,” Balaji’s mother Poornima Ramarao wrote on X. “There are tons of inconsistencies in their decision. Under lying assumptions are not supporting the facts in reports. We continue our investigation. We have sent the hair found in apartment for testing. We are fighting for justice and not back up.”

In a February 15 post, Ramarao accused the San Francisco Police Department of providing inaccurate information. “SFPD writes inaccurate information in Autopsy and Police report,” she wrote. “They have never retrieved CCTV footage from leasing office . We need report from police. We are only requesting transparent investigation.”

Balaji was found dead days after he raised concerns about OpenAI breaking copyright law in an interview with The New York Times before his death. Ramarao previously claimed on social media that Balaji’s “apartment was ransacked” and that there was a “sign of struggle in the bathroom.” She alleged her son’s death was a homicide, claiming it looked like “some one hit him in bathroom based on blood spots.” “It’s a cold blooded mu*d*r declared by authorities as suicide,” she said.

Ramarao reiterated her allegations in an interview with Tucker Carlson days later. “My son had documents against OpenAI. They attacked him and killed him,” she said at the time.

Adding that some documents were missing too, Ramarao added, “Everybody is suppressed, nobody is ready to come up and tell the truth. Even the attorneys have been made to tell that it is a suicide.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).