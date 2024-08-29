Elon Musk dubs Brazil judge ‘dictator’ in response to claim Starlink accounts blocked

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday called Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes a “dictator” on X in response to a post claiming Starlink financial accounts had been blocked in the country. Elon Musk did not, however, explicitly confirm local media reports that Moraes ordered the blocking due to the lack of X representatives in the Brazil,(REUTERS)

Musk did not, however, explicitly confirm local media reports that Moraes ordered the blocking due to the lack of X representatives in the Brazil, after X failed to comply with legal orders to block accounts accused of spreading fake news and hate messages.

Brazilian Supreme Court warns Trump

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday ordered billionaire Elon Musk to name a legal representative for his messaging platform X in Brazil within 24 hours or face the site's suspension in the country.

Earlier this month, X announced it would close its operations and fire its staff in Brazil due to what it called "censorship orders" from the judge, Alexandre de Moraes. Its service would remain available for users in Brazil, it said.

X, at the time, claimed Moraes secretly threatened one of the company's legal representatives in Brazil with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.

In Wednesday's ruling, Moraes says that under the country's law regulating internet issues, companies that do not respect Brazilian legislation or the confidentiality of private information could have their activities temporarily suspended.

The Supreme Court posted a screenshot of Wednesday's court decision on its X account, tagging Musk's and X's Global Government Affairs accounts.

Hours after the judge's decision, Musk said on X that Moraes "has repeatedly broken the laws he has sworn to uphold".