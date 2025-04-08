Elon Musk on Peter Navarro, the man behind Trump's tariff plan: Moron, dumber than a sack of bricks, Retardo

Elon Musk on Tuesday described Peter Navarro, a senior White House trade advisor, as "truly a moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks" in a growing rift over Donald Trump's tariff policy. Musk lashed out at the Trump trade advisor over a jibe at his company Tesla(REUTERS)

Musk, a key aide to the president, has signaled his opposition to the tariffs, and the Tesla CEO hit out after Navarro described his electric vehicle company as "not a car manufacturer" but "a car assembler."

Trump's new tariffs on imports have roiled markets as fears of a global recession rise.

Musk posted his criticism on X under a clip of Navarro saying Tesla imported batteries, electronics and tires, and that Musk "wants the cheap foreign parts."

Musk fired back, saying that "Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks."

The world's richest man recently backed a free-trade zone between North America and Europe -- a wish at odds with Trump's flagship tariffs.

The US president has ruled out any pause in his aggressive stance despite retaliatory action from China and signs of criticism from within his Republican Party.