Brown University student's social media profiles deleted amid doxing; Rhode Island AG issues stern warning over shooter

Brown University and the Rhode Island Attorney General have hit back after a first-year student was doxed following the mass shooting on Saturday, that claimed the lives of two students. Authorities are yet to name a suspect in the case, earlier having detained one person before letting him go. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Noronha speaks during a press conference into the ongoing investigation into the December 13 mass shooting at Brown University.(AFP)

Far-right influencers on social media like Laura Loomer claimed that Mustapha Kharbouch, a Brown University student, could be linked to the shooting. It began when the university removed his bio from the website.

Brown justified its actions in the statement, saying “It is not unusual as a safety measure to take steps to protect an individual’s safety when this kind of activity happens, including in regard to their online presence. As law enforcement officials stated clearly on Tuesday afternoon, if this individual’s name had any relevance to the current investigation, they would be actively looking for this individual and providing information publicly.”

Amid the doxing, Kharbouch appears to have deleted his social media profiles, which has only added fuel to the fire.

His LinkedIn account as well as his X account have been deleted. The LinkedIn link leads to a ‘page doesn’t exist' message. The news of his X account being taken down was shared on social media.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha issues warning

Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha issued a stern warning amid the speculations surrounding the Brown University student. “There are lots of reasons why a page might be taken down, particularly if there's chatter out there... about words that were spoken,” he said at a press conference.

“It's easy to jump from someone saying words that were spoken to what those words are to a particular name that reflects a motive targeting a particular person. That's a really dangerous road to go down. Really dangerous. If that name meant anything to this investigation, we would be out looking for that person. We would let you know we were looking for that person. You know again I think it's just a really dangerous road to go down,” he added.