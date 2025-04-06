‘My job is in serious jeopardy’: Redditor left ‘broken’ by ordeal involving sudden reversal in their H-1B journey

A social media user has taken to Reddit to share their ordeal involving a sudden reversal in their H-1B journey. The person’s experience has shone a light on the uncertainty foreign professionals have been facing while navigating the United States’ immigration roads. Redditor left ‘broken’ by ordeal involving sudden reversal in their H-1B journey(Representational Image)

“The absolute most insane thing happened to me during this week-after giving up on H1B altogether (my first try, in my last year of STEM OPT), I get told yesterday by HR that I am selected in lottery!!!!!!” the user wrote on Reddit. “Only to be told that due to budget cuts across the company and restructuring on the way, chairman and the board put a stop on sponsoring.......HR will work hard to persuade him to at least go for it so I can get a chance at life here, and if need be take a paycut, pay for it myself, or agree to leave once I have it, anything. I had tried to talk to him as well, and the only thing I got was "I hear you, I understand your position, let me think about it with HR" :/”.

The post continued, “This is insane....Not only that they do not want to sponsor for my visa that I by miracle got selected for (I work here for 2.5 years, everyone knows me, we are rather a small company, I made serious impact here, they know my business and that I am foreign, and all of a sudden no sponsorship- AFTER I GOT SELECTED?!) but it also looks like my job is in serious jeopardy too amidst restructuring-all that at the worst possible time.”

“Talk about a bad luck man....I am broken. Been here 10 years, waited for this very moment, only to be taken away...I have only 10 months left here on STEM OPT, and if they do not sponsor, and also fire me, noone is going to hire me with that little time left. I would need to go back to a home country that is on a brink of a civil war,” it added.

‘This is pretty stressful’

The post triggered a wave of reactions from other users. “I hope the leadership make an exception for you but looks like they got what they wanted. Money and business > empathy,” one user commented. “Same things is happening with me. I have one more chance of h1b but dont want to waste my chance this time,” another user wrote. One user suggested, “Ask them if you can pay the legal fees and they would be ready to sponsor it. That is a big win, once you get the h1b u are set”.

“Omg, this is pretty stressful,” one user wrote, while another said, “I hope they at least let you get the H1B, then hopefully you are able to join another company with a better CEO. Things don't look good for that company holistically, if that is the CEO's attitude.” One said, “If you find a new employer before Oct, they should be able to transfer your yet-to-be-active petition. Good luck!”