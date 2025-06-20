Mykale Baker: Georgia teen to pursue dream career after going viral for working at Burger King on Graduation Day

Mykale Baker, a Burger King worker from Georgia, became an overnight sensation after he clocked in to help co-workers on the night of his graduation. The teen has now decided to pursue a career in automotive technology and has received more than $200,000 in donations. Mykale Baker, who went viral on TikTok for working at Burger King after his high school graduation, aspires to become an auto mechanic(TikTok, GoFundMe)

According to 11 Alive, Baker is planning to join Gwinnett Technical College in the fall. The 18-year-old is a Mills Creek High School graduate who aspires to become an auto mechanic one day and hopes to have his own shop one day.

Mykale Baker to pursue dream career after his Graduation Day shift at Burger King went viral on TikTok

Baker went viral on the internet last month when a video featured him reporting for work at the Dacula Burger King joint. He was still dressed in his graduation attire and wore his award medals.

A drive-through customer, Maria Mendoza, spotted Baker at the outlet on May 21 as he took orders. Mendoza captured this moment on her mobile phone and later posted the video on TikTok. The clip garnered more than 4.5 million views on the social media platform.

“TikTok do your thing, this young boy went straight to work at Burger King right after graduation,” read the caption, according to the New York Post.

The school in Lawrenceville, Georgia, is situated a mile away from the eatery. Mendoza did not stop here and created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Baker's college career.

Since then, the fundraiser has raked in a whopping $231,600, which is a 386% increase from the initial goal of $60,000.

Speaking to Today earlier this month, Baker stated that some of this money will go into fixing her car and the "rest is going into a trust fund for school purposes only”.

Baker initially thought of taking a year-long gap before pursuing a degree from a technical school due to financial difficulties. Now, he has decided to forego the idea and continue his education, after being raised by a single mother with nine siblings.

