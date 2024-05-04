Mysterious ‘little black book’ belonging to Jeffrey Epstein to go up for auction, who are named in it?

A mysterious “little black book” believed to have belonged to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is going up for auction. The book reportedly named and revealed addresses of 221 previously undisclosed people. Bidders have been assured that their identities will not be disclosed. A mysterious ‘little black book’ belonging to Jeffrey Epstein is set to go up for auction (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

The auction house owner told the Daily Beast that it could fetch up to $200,000. Among the big names mentioned in the book are former president Donald Trump; billionaire New York businessman John Catsimatidis; Melania Trump’s best friend and co-owner of the New York Jets, Suzanne Ircha; billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, Cristina Greeven, fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s wife, former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner; and former New Republic publisher and a former political mentor to Al Gore, Marty Peretz. However, none of these people have been charged with a crime in connection to Epstein.

Notably, a female musician found the book on Fifth Avenue in the East Village back in the 1990s. How it landed there remains unclear. The book names 349 people in total, but 221 of these names were not mentioned in a later “black book” that Epstein kept, which is more widely talked about.

The address book is believed to be from 1997. It is set to go up for private sale by Alexander Historical Auctions on May 15. A forensic examiner’s report will verify its authenticity.

“There are no comparables for the sale of this kind of relic. But, based on my experience, if I’m pressed to offer a price I would think it would be $100,000 to $200,000, and up,” said Bill Panagopulos, owner of the auction house, according to the Daily Beast.

People on the list speak out

Some people named in the “little black book” have spoken out. Catsimatidis told the Daily Beast that he met the paedophile only once. While the Trump campaign said nothing about this, the former president previously said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Peretz told New York Post he didn’t “know what to think about” his name being in the book and that he met Epstein only once at a Harvard dinner about 25 years back. “I suppose he had a lot of names in his book. I really don’t care,” Peretz said.

Responding on behalf of his wife, Cuomo said, “She has no comment. They have absolutely no contact. Absolutely no relationship.”

News of this book comes in the aftermath of dozens of famous names associated with Epstein being released. The names appeared in a set of previously sealed court documents.