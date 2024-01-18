Mysterious red spots on Donald Trump's hand sparks conspiracy theories online

Donald Trump is making headlines again after his recent appearance amid the $10 million defamation trial. However, this time around, netizens are more interested in red spots on the former US president's hands. As Trump waved to his supporters on Wednesday morning, “mysterious red cuts” were visible on his palm and fingers, per DailyMail. The pictures of Trump's “red hands” took the internet by storm, sparking wild conspiracy theories online. Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan federal court Wednesday.(Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images)

The mystery of Trump's red hands

In the pictures taken by the outlet, Trump can be seen waving to his supporters with red blisters on his hand. After the said photos went viral, netizens erupted on social media with outrageous conspiracy theories in an attempt to figure out the mystery behind it. From McDonald's ketchup and fake suntan to curling iron burns, here are some of the viral conspiracy theories online.

Ketchup residue

Many suggested that he had ketchup residue on his hands. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote on the platform, “He carries ketchup packets with him so he can have mini tantrums. He forgot to wash it off.” Another queried, “Ketchup stains ?”

Blisters from frostbite

While some joked about his hands drawing wild theories, others suggested that he could have had blisters due to frostbite. One X user said, “I’m going with grabbing a handrail in sub-zero Iowa while not wearing gloves. Not a fan; but the wound pattern matches.” Another suggested, “Ooh, I was thinking a burn, but frostbite works as well, and I couldn’t see Trump trying to cook anything.”

Jelly doughnut

However, many suggested that he could have eaten jelly doughnuts prior to his appearance. A user wrote, “Jelly donut failure.” One more quipped, “Let the man enjoy a jelly donut.”