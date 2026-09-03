Is Nancy Guthrie alive? Ex-FBI shares expert insight seven months after kidnapping; ‘somebody always talks…’

A former FBI agent has shared his expert insight into whether the Nancy Guthrie case will be solved and if the octogenarian is dead. The remarks come after seven months have elapsed since the 84-year-old was reported missing. Notably, authorities have not declared Nancy Guthrie dead and continue to investigate it as a kidnapping case, as far as the public information goes.

It has been seven months since Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie was kidnapped. (X/@RandomstuffA2Z)

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TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. Authorities are yet to publicly name a suspect in the case, or announce where Nancy's possible whereabouts might be.

Amid this, ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer asked her colleague Frank Storey about his opinions on if the Nancy Guthrie case would ever be solved.

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Will Nancy Guthrie case be solved? Ex-FBI shares insight

{{^usCountry}} Storey said that he believed the Nancy Guthrie case would eventually be solved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Storey said that he believed the Nancy Guthrie case would eventually be solved. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think it will be at some point,” the ex-FBI agent said. He added that ‘somewhere along the line somebody always talks'. He theorized that if several people were involved in the kidnapping, there might come a time when one of them is arrested for something else.

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The ex-FBI agent added that when said individual might be looking at consequences of a serious crime at the time, they might say ‘I want to make a deal, I know about the Guthrie case’. Storey noted that this was a possible scenario in which the truth would come out eventually.

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He noted that the FBI is still investigating the case, and the bureau would not close a case like this. The former agent also expressed confidence that ‘top agents’ were assigned to this case.

Is Nancy Guthrie dead? Ex-FBI shares insight

Storey meanwhile added that he thought Nancy Guthrie was dead. As per the ex-FBI agent, Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped for ransom. While that was the object, the ex-FBI agent said he thought the kidnappers were successful in getting her out of the house.

He noted that Nancy likely had a heart attack after that, perhaps in a day or two. Notably, the octogenarian did have a pacemaker and investigators had said at the start that time was of the essence in the case since her medicines were at home and it would be tough for the 84-year-old to carry on without them given her advanced age and health condition.

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Storey further pointed to the lack of ransom notes from the actual kidnappers, given that the notes the family received were found to be false by the FBI. “Any time there's a kidnapping…we advice them to ask for some proof of life," the ex-FBI agent continued. He noted it was likely Nancy died of a heart attack after she was kidnapped, and then was buried. Hence, there was never really a ransom note sent since the kidnappers would not be able to provide proof of life, and thus decided to walk away from the situation entirely. Notably, these are only theories shared by Storey, the ex-FBI agent, based on his law enforcement experience.

No official update on the Nancy Guthrie case has been shared by the Pima County Sheriff's Department who remain the lead investigating body in the matter.